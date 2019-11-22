<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Peoples Democratic Party caucus in the House of Representatives led by Kingsley Chinda has condemned the recent elections held in Kogi and Bayelsa States, calling for visa ban and travel restrictions against those involved in the alleged manipulation, distraction and violence recorded during the exercise.

The caucus, in a statement by Chinda issued in Abuja, urged other countries to emulate the United States of America by moving against those who frustrate electoral and democratic processes.

The statement read partly, “We are, therefore, joining our voice to the clarion call across the land and even internationally, for the cancellation, in its entirety, of the Kogi State elections, conducted on November 16, 2019; and the novel and, indeed, criminal conduct of ‘community voting’ in Bayelsa State, a situation where political entrepreneurs, with the active connivance of security agencies, forced people to vote for preferred candidates.”

The lawmakers stated that the alleged acts offend the fundamental human rights of people to choose as well as the Constitution, which

all security agents, President Muhammadu Buhari and Independent National Electoral Commission officials swore to protect.

They further said, “There is, therefore, no reason to allow the Bayelsa, Kogi elections to stand. These elections make Nigeria a laughing stock!

“We are, therefore, calling on all nations that wish Nigeria well to join the United States of America and immediately consider the

imposition of visa ban and travel restrictions on all individuals within INEC, security agencies and politicians of all political

parties who are involved in any form of electoral offences and violence. This will prove to Nigerians that the world is standing with

them, and deter future occurrences.

“Finally, we wish to condole with the people who lost their family members in the last week’s show of shame and we call on Nigerians to stand fast on democracy and keep sacrificing, for us to have a Nigeria that is free and prosperous.”