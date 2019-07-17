<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Assembly is to take over the functions of the Edo State House of Assembly should the Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and members of the 7th Edo House not meet three conditions.

The lawmakers also said that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, and the Director-General Department of State Services, Yusuf Magaji Bichi, should shut down the Edo State House of Assembly, and provide adequate security to allay further fear of intimidation and threat as alleged by members-elect.

This was part of the recommendation of the House of Representatives ad hoc committee on the Edo Crisis, headed by Abdulrasak Namdas which was adopted during the consideration of the report laid on Wednesday.

The members recommended that “the Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, in the interest of peaceful coexistence of the state, should issue a fresh proclamation within one (1) week in line with section 105(3) of the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended, stating the date, and venue and publish in any Nation daily and television station..

Secondly, that all actions taken by the 7th Assembly members should be declared null and void pending proper inauguration.

Thirdly, “that members of the Edo State House of Assembly, both that have been inaugurated and those who have not been inaugurated should dissolve their faction in the interest of peace and stability of the House, with the view of moving the state forward.