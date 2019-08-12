<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The minority caucus of the House of Representatives has called on Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of love, forgiveness, and sacrifice in order to move the nation forward.

The caucus also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure the release of Publisher of SaharaReporters and Convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore, in the spirit of Sallah.

The caucus made the call in an Eid-el-Kabir goodwill message to the Muslim faithful by the Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu.

The opposition lawmakers noted that though the challenges facing Nigeria were overwhelming, they could be overcome if the government rallied all Nigerians to work together as one people.

The statement partly read, “The House Minority Caucus felicitates the Muslim faithful at Eid-el-Kabir. We also call on our Muslim brothers and sisters to use the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir to pray for the peace and wellbeing of our nation. There is the need to reflect on and imbibe the exemplary legacies of the Prophet Mohammed, especially his life of love, forgiveness, and sacrifice.

“In the same vein, we urge President Mohammadu Buhari to order the release of the activist, Mr. Omoyele Sowere, in the spirit of Eid-el-Kabir and in deference to democracy.

“Nigeria is currently besieged by enormous economic and security challenges and we expect the Federal Government to direct its attention, energies, and state resources at surmounting them. And in doing so, we expect the government to rally Nigerians across political, religious, and ethnic divides to work as one people to salvage the nation.”