



A member of the House of Representatives representing Denge-shuni/Bodinga/Tureta federal constituency, Dr. Shehu Balarabe Kakale, has urged Federal Government to give same recognition of certificate to the Quranic education students, popularly known as Almajiri.

In view of this, the lawmaker said the equality will position Islamic students with equal opportunity to Western education which he said are of same level.

He urged that Islamic form of education should be fully funded by not only the Federal Government but all the tiers of Government in the country as it is being done in the area of Western education.

Kakale stated this during a stakeholders meeting with members of his constituency in Sokoto, to deliberate on how best to reform Almajiri education system.

The groups in attendance include representatives of Islamic scholars, Civil Society Organizatios, Sokoto State Zakkat Board, Sokoto State Arabic and Islamic Education Board, Miyetti Allah among others.

The lawmaker however called on the people of his constituency who have acquired formal knowledge of Islamic Education and graduated to come forth and present their certificate for onward recognition.





He assured that the certificate which includes formal skill acquisition will soon be given equal recognition as contained in the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria.

“We are not talking of incorporate it with Western education but to be reformed in order to solve, if the Almajirai system of education is reformed to solve many of economic problem for the country.

“The system of Almajirai we are calling for is not the way in which take their Ward’s for begging, but a coorporate system where they will not only learn Arabic but also be computer literate”

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary, Sokoto State Arabic and Islamic Board, Dr. Umar Altine, assured that the state is ready to key into the programme for the benefits of people.

He described Almajiri education as a form of education which he said should be incorporated and reformed to solve mirage of problems in the country.

