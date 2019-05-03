<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A lawmaker representing Niger State at the House of Representatives, Adamu Chika, has expressed worries about persistent cases of insecurity in the North West zone in Nigeria.

Chika, who spoke during Thursday’s plenary session, said he is scared of going to his hometown because of insecurity.

He asked the federal government to find a lasting solution that addresses security challenges in different parts of the country.

“Where are we going? I cannot go to my village, spend a night and sleep as I’m speaking to you.

“For the last year, I cannot go to my village and sleep, I feel very insecure. And this is where I find myself, it is terrible, we have to do something about it,” Chika said.

Another lawmaker from Kano state, Bashir Baballe while lamenting the rate of insecurity said, “our people cannot go to the village market, trading, social interaction has collapsed, because people can no longer attend events.”

Also, a member representing Katsina state, Ahmed Safana, decried attacks on innocent lives lost in his constituency from previous attacks.

“The recent spate of attacks on members of my constituency has reached an alarming stage as the perpetrators of this deadly acts, continuously kill innocent persons in my constituency and set their homes ablaze where defenceless men and women are abducted to an unknown destination.”

The House of Representatives resolved to invite President Muhammadu Buhari to address the chamber on how his government aims to curb insecurity in the country.