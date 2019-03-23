<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

An ex-member of the House of Representatives, Oladapo Salako, who represented Remo Federal Constituency of Ogun state twice at the National Assembly on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has left the party.

Salako said his decision to walk away from the PDP had to do with the alleged injustices meted to him during the Ogun East Senatorial District primary election.

In a resignation letter addressed to the national chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus, the ex-lawmaker said despite the position of the Appeal Committee that he should be declared winner of the primary election; the party ignored same and instead, declared his co-contestant, Bola Kalejaiye, the party’s flag bearer winner.

Salako also said: “My first shock was the demand by the committee in charge of the primary election for the sum of N750, 000 as my share for the cost of the venue and logistics. By tradition, it has always been the responsibility of PDP to bear the cost of venue and other incidental expenses relating to primary election.”

He added that amid other electoral irregularities that allegedly characterised the Ogun PDP primaries, party officials sent to conduct the exercise skipped the accreditation of voters in the absence of INEC staff and DSS operatives.

Salako said he was left with no option but to quit the party he spent his resources and time to build because his request for the nullification of the primaries fell on deaf ears.