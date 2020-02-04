<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A former House of Representatives’ member from Edo state, Pally Iriase, has challenged Edo state Governor, Godwin Obaseki to account for how he spent the sum of N251 billion that accrued to the state since he took over.





Iriase, a Deputy Majority Whip in the 8th Assembly stated this in a chat with journalists on Tuesday, wherein he described the Obaseki-led administration in Edo state as “reign of jackboots politics”.

He challenged the governor to itemize his achievements in the state in the last four years, instead of diverting the public’s attention with his needless attacks on the APC National chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.