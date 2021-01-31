



Federal representative Hon Nkeiruka Onyejeocha (APC, Isuikwuato/Umunneochi) has said that leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South East have resolved to make the region an APC zone.

Onyejeocha said this was more so as Ndi Igbo have experienced massive projects under APC government than before now, urging the leadership of the party in the various wards to take the APC message to their people in the villages as to make this a reality.

She implored the people to make good use of the ongoing registration and re-registration exercise created by APC to become members of the party so as to get more dividends of democracy from the central.

‘In APC we are in a hurry to develop Abia North, we are determined to take over Abia State, and we are committed to transforming Nigeria. You should take this APC message to our people in the villages; they should seize the opportunity of the new registration and re-registration exercise created by APC to become members of our great party so that we can get more dividends of democracy from the central,’ she said.

‘Abia should register en mass in APC because that is where the light for Ndi Igbo is. In Abia State we only have two political parties, APC and others. We have tested other parties in this country and we have never had it this rosy.’





Onyejeocha who stated these when a delegation from Amaibo Oguduasa community in Isuikwuato LGA, came to thank her for attracting many projects to the area, expressed shock the community was thanking her for doing her duty as their duly elected representative.

‘You elected me to work for you and would you be coming to thank me again for doing what you elected me to do? I am just doing my job and how I wish I can do more. If you had told me why you were coming to see me I wouldn’t have permitted you to come. The people of Oguduasa have been my greatest supporters and today we are in the position where they can reap the dividends of their support to me. The road project is just the beginning of the good things coming the way of Oguduasa,’ she said.

Hon Onyejeocha reiterated her determination to make sure the people of her constituency enjoyed to the brim her representation and promised she will continue to collaborate with other leaders in APC to make her constituency the best.

Leaders of the delegation, Ibeabuchi Nwokeukwu and Hon Obi Chima, expressed their gratitude for the massive road construction projects she attracted to their community in particular and Isuikwuato Local Government area in general.

They said the community had been without motorable roads, pipe-borne water and electricity before the lawmaker came to their aid and promised to support him in all her political endeavours.