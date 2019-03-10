



Election violence and ballot box snatching reared their ugly heads in Ondo, Oyo, Akwa Ibom, Ebonyi, Imo, Delta, Rivers and Bayelsa states in Governorship and House of Assembly Elections on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident is a 5.41 per cent increase in two states over those affected by violence during the presidential and National Assembly elections on February 23.

The presidential and National Assembly elections recorded violence in at least 16.21 per cent (six states) out of the 36 states and Abuja which increased to 21.62 per cent (eight states) on Saturday.

While Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Rivers appeared on the violence list of both elections, Ondo, Oyo, Ebonyi, Imo and Delta recorded fresh issues on Saturday.

In Ondo, the state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, imposed a curfew on Oba Akoko, Akoko South West local government area of the state, following the violent disruption of the house of assembly elections early on Saturday.

The widespread violence reportedly resulted in the death of two persons. The violence saw the use of guns and the destruction of ballot boxes and other electoral materials.

In Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, a member of the House of Representatives was killed yesterday.

Temitope Olatoye (a.k.a. Sugar) was shot by suspected political thugs.

Delta recorded pockets of violence in the riverine areas, said to have erupted between supporters of the two major parties in the state.

A policeman and three others were killed by gunmen while a party chieftain was reportedly kidnapped in Rivers.

There were also recorded cases of ballot box snatching and rampant vote buying during the elections.

Also, at least one person was on Saturday allegedly killed by a soldier at a polling unit in Ossiom village, Ukanafun Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom during the elections.