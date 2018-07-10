The ‘Not too Young To Run Act’ progenitor and PDP member in the Federal House of Representative, Honourable Tony Nwulu, has repositioned his Gubernatorial ambition for the 2019 Governorship election in Imo State by declaring under the platform of United People’s Party (UPP).

This official declaration took place at his home town of Ezinihitte Mbaise, in Imo State over the weekend.

Hon Nwulu who has officially decamped from his former party People’s Democratic Party PDP , pulled a mammoth crowd as his kinsmen trooped en-mass to welcome and support his ambition.

As early as 8:00am Saturday July 7, the Town Primary School field of Eziudo Community, the venue of the occasion, was already brimming with thousands of supporters, community heads, traditional rulers, and youths from across the 27 local government areas of Imo State.

However, as his declaration was done under a new platform, it became clear immediately that the 2019 election would not be about parties anymore, but about the individuals flying the parties’ flags.

Honorable Nwulu who arrived the venue in a convoy of cars immediately demonstrated his youthfulness as he jumped out of his car, traversed the field, greeting and cheering his supporters.

Hon Tony was eulogised, and recommended by speaker after speaker as the square peg in a square hole for Douglas House, come 2019. The president General of Eziudo Autonomous community, Chief Nnamdi Obilam, who delivered a message on behalf of his people, stated that the entire community is proud of him for his starling performance as a member of the House Of Representatives, and for his courage in stepping forward to run for the governor of Imo state. He re-iterated their unalloyed support throughout the race.

Speaking on behalf of UPP, the Acting Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Ejike Ogbonna, expressed confidence in the ability of Tony to reclaim Imo state from the strangle-hold of APC, come 2019. He further urged the people to ensure they get their PVCs in readiness to effect the needed change in 2019.

Hon Nwulu, who was obviously elated by the level of support and acceptance received, said “When we started this gubernatorial journey, some people had doubts as whether we had enough courage to go all the way. But I was not surprised, because that was how they doubted the possibility of my emerging victorious when I ran for the legislature in a foreign land. So, right now, right here, just like in 2015, we’re proving the doomsayers wrong again. For several years, governorship contest in Imo State has always been a two-horse race between APC and PDP. But not this time. I have taken off on a journey to change that narrative.”

Hon Nwulu further added, “this is a movement. Mezie Imo movement. And just like the Not-Too-Young-To-Run movement succeeded, Mezie Imo Movement, too, will be a huge success, come 2019”.

Meanwhile, the outcome of Tony’s defection from PDP and the official declaration for guber under UPP, has been described by political pundits as an unsettlement of the Imo political status quo, and that by the virtue of Hon. Tony Nwulu running under UPP, the party has just emerged as a major contender for the Imo government house, and this means more troubles for both APC and PDP in the state.