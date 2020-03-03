<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Toby Okechukwu, has described the Saturday local government election in Enugu State as a seamless and credible exercise.

He said the outcome of the polls was a demonstration of the people’s confidence of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

From the results as announced by the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission, ENSIEC, the PDP won the Chairmanship and Councillorship seats contested in all the 17 Local Government Areas and 260 electoral wards in the state, respectively.

Speaking on the outcome of the exercise, Okechukwu congratulated the people of the State for freely choosing their leaders in “a very peaceful and credible poll.”

In a statement he personally signed, Okechukwu, representing Awgu/Oji-River/Aninri Federal Constituency, said the outcome of the exercise further proved that the people of the State were happy with the PDP.

He hailed Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of the State for giving the ENSIEC all the necessary logistics that led to the smooth conduct of the election.





“Let me first of all commend the people’s Governor of Enugu State, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for always ensuring that democratically elected chairmen and councilors preside over the affairs of local government areas in Enugu State.

“So, I congratulate the Governor for this feat, and urge other governors to emulate him by ensuring the the local governments are run with democratically elected chairmen.

“I also congratulate the chairmen-elect, especially those of them from my constituency, Awgu, Oji-River and Aninri on their victory at the polls. I advise them to see their election as a call to serve, bearing in mind that the local government administration is at the very heart of the people,” he stated.

He lauded the people of the State “for maintaining the peace, before, during and after the election,” stressing “this is a demonstration of the fact that our people are true democrats. For also overwhelmingly voting the PDP, they re-affirmed the fact that Enugu is PDP and PDP is Enugu.”