The immediate past Representative of Ohaukwu/Ebonyi federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Chief Peter Oge-Ali, has said that the Igbos had full embraced the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Oge-Ali, who made the disclosure on Friday in Abakaliki in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), noted that the Igbos have realised the mistakes they made during the 2015 general elections.

The APC stalwart, who was formerly of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP), said that Igbos had realised that APC was the only realisable path to the country’s presidency in 2023.

“During the 2015 presidential elections, the APC received less than 200 votes in the South-East Zone but the people have presently seen the importance of linking to the centre.

“This can only be achieved by identifying and voting for the APC because it is difficult to get the nation’s presidency without negotiation.

“The Igbos will have the bargaining power for the 2023 presidency if they vote for APC in 2019 and this is the message we are preaching to the people,” he said.

Oge-Ali urged the Igbos not to vote for parties that assume regional dimensions because the possibility of getting the presidency in 2023 is real.

“They should massively vote for President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term in office because he is determined to correct the anomalies that have bedeviled the country.

“The president should be allowed to complete his eight years in office to adequately sanitise the country and set it on the path of greatness.

“Buhari’s works will not be appreciated presently but in the future with landmark achievements such as signing the Not-Too-Young to run law, financial autonomy to the legislative and judiciary, among others,” he said.

He urged the National Assembly to cooperate with the executive arm of government to ensure effective legislation and implementation of governmental policies and programmes.

“Both arms of government should cooperate instead of engaging in excessive squabbles but it should be understood that such situations are normal even in developed democratic settings.

“However, it shows that democracy is finding its roots in the country but the interest of the country should supersede other interests,” he said.