The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rep. Ndudi Elumelu, has said that the emergence of the Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa as the chairman of he South-South Governors forum was a stept in the right direction.

Elumelu, who congratulated the Governor Okowa on his well-deserved emergence also noted that the choice of the Delta State Governor by his South South colleagues, is reassuring, as an unprecedented boost to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as well as for the collective benefit of the people of the region and the nation at large.

In a statement, Hon. Elumelu described Governor Okowa as an “outstanding leader who devotes his time, energy and resources towards the stability, growth and good governance in the South South region and other parts of the country, in keeping with the spirit and letters of the manifesto of the PDP”.





He expressed confidence that Governor Okowa will spare nothing in deploying his vast experience, capacity and commitment towards coordinating the equally experienced and committed governors of the region towards boosting the stability, peace, infrastructural development, security and economic empowerment of the people of the region.

Elumelu described Governor Okowa as a “serious minded leader, a man of strong character, who brings to bear excellence, uniqueness, success, progress and fulfillment and takes every assignment given to him with utmost seriousness”.

Elumelu further expressed confidence that Governor Okowa’s emergence as the Chairman of South South Governors’ Forum is yet another opportunity to join forces with his counterparts in the regions to engender the much-desired national cohesiveness, stability and economic prosperity of the nation.

The lawmaker said he, “On behalf of the minority caucus in the House of Representatives felicitates with Governor Okowa and prays God to grant him the wisdom and strength to excel in the new assignment”.