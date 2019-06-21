<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The House of Representatives member for Patani/Bomadi constituency of Delta State, Mr. Nicholas Mutu, has debunked certificate forgery and impersonation allegations leveled against him by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Collins Eselemo, in the February 23, 2019 elections.

Mutu who has been in the House since 1999 on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) described the allegations as frivolous and ill-motivated, adding that they were aimed at damaging his hard-earned reputation.

The lawmaker is being alleged to have forged his educational credentials as well as impersonating at the National Assembly.

But Mutu, in a statement by his media adviser, Mr. Ebitimi Ogbomah, said all the allegations bordering on certificate forgery and impersonation had been rubbished by the responses of the appropriate authorities, including all the schools he (Mutu) attended and the National Assembly.

Ogbomah stated that the letter written by the Registrar of Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Mr. Chris Woke, had cleared Mutu of the allegation that he forged his West African Examination Council (WAEC) ordinary level school certificate and the General Certificate of Education (GCE), issued by the institution which was formerly known as Rivers State School of Basic Studies.

He said the institution confirmed that the school was not only recognised but was a centre for WAEC and GCE in 1986, when Mutu sat for the examination.

Ogbomah also said the degree certificate awarded to Mutu by St. Clements University was authentic and genuine, adding that contrary to claim, his boss was awarded a Bachelor of Arts and not Bachelor of Science degree in Business Organisation by the reputable institution.

On the allege usage of fake name at the National Assembly between 1999 and 2003, Ogbomah said the profile of his principal was on the website of NASS for doubting Thomases to verify.

“It is also on record that Hon. Nicholas Mutu has won all his elections from 1999 till date and certificate of return has always been issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in his name, with which he does his documentation in the National Assembly at all times.”