A member of the House of Representatives, Muhammed Gudaji Kazaure, has raised an alarm over what he said is a plot to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari.

Kazaure, who addressed the House Press Corps immediately after the 3-hour long joint closed door session of the Senate and the House, said some lawmakers have been mandated to collect signatures to impeach President Buhari.

Kazuare, adjudged one of the closest allies of the president in the House, said “I do not support this move because the man Buhari is a very good man.”

Kazuare however expressed confidence that those behind the impeachment move will not be able to reach the constitutionally required two-third majority.

Kazaure also disclosed that he was opposed to what he said is a threat to impeach the president if he fails to implement the resolutions reached at the joint executive session.

According to him, the resolution to use legislative instruments should the president fail to take action on the resolutions reached by lawmakers is a veiled impeachment threat.

“I tried to raise an amendment, but they didn’t allow me to do so. This is because, we had a resolution that, all what we did…that if the Federal Government doesn’t meet our demands, that we will take any legislative action against the executive.

“I am not in support of this and many of us (lawmakers) are not in support of this. Many of us are not in support of threatening the president because we know he is a man of integrity,” he said.

“The issue of people collecting signatures to serve a notice of impeachment to the president….we know this is happening in the House.

“But we know nobody can afford to show us the list of people who want to impeach the president.

“I tell you nobody can present this list because they cannot get two-third majority.

“Those of us who support the president in the Senate and the House have the numbers. We are strong enough to stop anything called impeachment,” Kazaure added.

On other resolutions, the lawmaker said he is in support, particularly, to the one that demands that security chiefs should be fired.