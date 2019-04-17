<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Another member of the House of Representatives, Mr John Dyegh, from Benue State, has declared his ambition to run for the speakership seat in the 9th National Assembly.

‎Dyegh’s declaration in Abuja on Wednesday came some hours after the ruling All Progressives Congress ‎zoned the seat to the South-West and endorsed the Majority Leader, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, as its candidate.

President Muhammadu Buhari had host members-elect to a dinner on Tuesday where the deputy speaker seat was also zoned to the North-Central.

In his declaration speech, Dyegh alleged that the North-Central geopolitical zone had been marginalised in the leadership of the House since 1999.

Another aspirant from Niger State, Mr Mohammed Bago, had also said aspirants from the zone would reconsider their agitation only if the APC zoned the speakership seat to another zone apart from the South-West.