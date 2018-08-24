A Kano House of Representatives member and leader of the Parliamentary Support Group, Abdulmumin Jibrin, has denied media reports of crisis in the All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus of the green chamber.

He stated this on Friday morning via his verified twitter handle @AbdulAbmj.

He however did not deny there were “internal issues” rocking the ranks of the ruling party caucus in the House and affirmed his support for the house leader, Femi Gbajabiamila.

“Against the back drop of media reports, I wish to state that there is no crack in APC caucus of the House. We have internal issues and there is nothing unusual about it. However, these issues will be resolved internally. We have one caucus and @femigbaja is the leader. Thank you,” he tweeted.

It was reported that the Parliamentary Support Group, led by Mr Jibrin had criticised their leader, Femi Gbajabiamila, over an interview he had with this newspaper.

In the interview published on Tuesday, Mr Gbajabiamila said APC has only one group in the House, dismissing suggestion of the existence of various groups of loyalists of President Muhammadu Buhari within the caucus.

The statement, it was gathered, angered members of the Pro-Buhari groups.

Aside the main caucus led by Mr Gbajabiamila as House Leader, there are two other groups, the Parliamentary Support Group coordinated by Mr Jibrin; and another headed by a lawmaker from Sokoto State, Musa Sarkin-Ada.

In a related development, a group of lawmakers in the House of Representatives known as the Parliamentary Democrats Group on Thursday sent a warning to the APC caucus to stop distracting the House with its internal rumble.

The group, made up of mostly members of the People’s Democratic Party, is a counter group for the APC’s Parliamentary Support Group.