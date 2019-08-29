<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Hon. Jibrin Abdulmumin, a member of the House of Representatives from Kano State, played a pivotal role in the emergence of his ally Femi Gbajabiamila as Speaker.

He was Director General of the campaign that delivered Gbajabiamila, the same feat he achieved four years ago by installing Yakubu Dogara, as speaker.

He stands as the only with such rare achievement in the history of Nigeria’s parliament.

The graduate of political science from the University of Abuja, held two most important committees of Finance and Appropriations, consecutively with a wide scope of oversight covering almost every sector.

The two committees are even referred to as the 11th and 12th Principal Officers in the House.

When Speaker Femi announced various committee chairmen, many thought Jibrin was going to occupy a juicy position.

To the disappointment of many, he was not appointed to head any committee with the reasons unknown till date.

This generated mixed reactions as many of his followers alleged that the action was deliberate.

Others felt it was move for him to strategise on his next big plan and also swerve him away from possible distractions.

In the quest for more knowledge, the seasoned lawmaker is planning to enroll and bag a Law degree from the University.

He revealed this on his Twitter handle.

“You have no idea what you are missing if you are not following robust discussions and exchange of ideas at the 2019 NBA conference. Now I want to be a lawyer, in addition! Which universities have the best law faculty in Nigeria? See you guys in 5 years by grace of the Almighty,” he tweeted.