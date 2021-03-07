



House of Representatives Committee Chairman on Navy, Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi has told his party stakeholders at Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam Federal Constituency that he has no interest to run for the Senatorial and governorship races in Plateau State in 2023.

Gagdi stated this during his tour of his Constituency to meet his ward and party stakeholders at Kanke,Kanke and Pankshin local government areas of the state.

He expressed keen interest in seeking for re-election to continue in the same capacity at House of Representatives, if the people of PKK are convinced that he would perform even better with another mandate.

He directed that at each of the 3 Local Government Areas of his Constituency, the party Local Government Council should submit names of 10 persons in each of the polling units for the purpose of his upcoming empowerment program in his Constituency.

Gagdi promised his party exco at Kanke that the collapsed Gugur bridge will be reconstructed by him within the shortest time, assuring that grading and surface dressing of road from Amper to a Neighboring village of kalanshi would be done very soon.

Gagdi during his tour of his Constituency, inspected various projects he executed for his Constituents and was accompanied to the project sites by leaders and political supporters within the Federal Constituency.

The federal law maker, with his entourage were at Kwal, the headquarters of Kanke Local Government Area during which they inspected roads Maintainance taking place in front of the Local Government Secretariat.

Other places visited was road work from Chigwong village to Mwel junction, both in Kanke Local Government Area.

Gagdi also visited the ongoing Pankshin District head office palace, Ner, where he expressed satisfaction with the progress of the works and urged the contractors to maintain the quality of the works so far done.

Earlier, the lawmaker interfaced with APC party excos of Kanam Local Government Area in multi-purpose hall in Dengi.

Gagdi took his time to parley with Kanke and Pankshin Local Government Areas APC party excos as well inspected other projects..





At Kanke Local Government Area, Gagdi got emotional before addressing the mammoth crowd in appreciation of the warm reception from the Local Government Council Chairman, Councilors and thousands of mammoth crowd, who thronged in droves to welcome him.

Gagdi described Kanke as his second home.

During his parley with the three (3) Local Government APC party excos which was done separately at the various LGA headquarters, the member gave summary of his stewardship in less than two years to include; the building of classroom blocks and offices at GSS Kor, Belning ward Pankshin LGA; building of classroom blocks, office and furnishing of a community secondary school at Dungung, Kanke LGA;

Others are an examination hall at KADA Special Academy, Dengi, Kanam LGA; building of traditional rulers palaces; general roads Maintainance to make the road safer for driving from Pankshin/Kabwir to Dengi, Kanam LGA; many phases of intervention during the lockdown due to Covid 19 and provision of millions of naira worth of food support to his constituents during Sallah and Christmas festivities.

Gagdi also said he made provision of non-interest loan to encourage businesses as form of support against the dwindling economy due to the corona pandemic.

Other empowerment benefits he dished out to constituents were pesticides, insecticides, water pumps, fertilizer, Cash in Pankshin youths center, facilitation of permanent and pensionable appointments to constituents in different MDAs, appointment of over 80 personal aides, empowerment of youths and women in the constituency with motorcycles, grinding machines and sowing machines and many other laudable interventions and projects, amongst many others too numerous to mention.

On the challenges faced by 36 individuals out of the 284 people he secured employment for in his Constituency, Gagdi explained that their inability to report to their places of work at Federal Universities Wukari and Lafia was due to their inability to get captured by IPPIS and due to the fact that the Universities exhausted their budgeted personnel cost, adding that he was making frantic efforts to see that the problem is rectified.

He also maintained that he would not relenting in his effort to scout, lobby and secure more jobs opportunities to his constituents, and other Plateau indigenes.