Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Hon Opeyemi Bamidele, has appealed to Ekiti workers to vote for the candidate of the party, Dr Kayode Fayemi, in the July 14 governorship poll.

Bamidele said the APC is coming with strong message of hope and assurances that nobody will be victimised in Fayemi’s government, adding that salaries, pensions and other emoluments will be paid as at when due.

In a statement in Ado Ekiti by his Media Assistant, Ahmed Salami, to drum supports for the party’s candidate, Bamidele said rather than victimise the civil servants, policies that would be of tremendous benefits shall be formulated to better their lives.

Bamidele added that no sane government would toy with the civil service, which is the potent engine room of any government, assuring that the next APC-led government will set a new template on how best to deal with workers in a most friendly and mutually beneficial way.

He appealed to the teachers, local government staff and pensioners to accept Fayemi’s open apologies and vote for APC in the coming election.

“Our message to teachers, local government staff, pensioners and other strata of Ekiti is that, they should accept our apologies.

Anyone can make mistakes. Ekiti people had criticised Fayemi for making mistakes, I too crticised him strongly and heavily for those perceived mistakes.

“All these are not personal, they were about Ekiti. Today, the same way I criticised him was the same way I am sticking my neck in his support that he should be given a second chance by our good people of Ekiti State,” he said.

Bamidele added, “Today, our workers and pensioners have lost faith in the system. Our people are complaining about the level of army of unemployed youth, increased poverty and hunger and other societal vices occasioned by non-payment of salaries. All these we must tackle collectively by having a government we can all be proud of.”

Speaking about a new rebranded Fayemi, Bamidele stated: “I could see in Dr. Kayode Fayemi, a totally changed person. Though, he has his own foibles just like every other human being, but he personally told me that he had learnt his lesson and had become a changed person, which I strongly believed.”