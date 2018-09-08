A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Opeyemi Bamidele, returned to the state on Friday, saying he narrowly escaped death on June 1, 2018.

The former member of the House of Assembly arrived Ado Ekiti, the state capital, yesterday evening, 96 days after he was moved out of the state after he was shot during a political rally in the state.

Bamidele, who has declared intention for senatorial seat in Ekiti Central district ahead of 2019 general election, disclosed that medical doctors in the London Hospital, where he spent over 50 days, told him in clear terms that he survived the bullet wounds by miracle.

The APC chieftain, who served as the director general, Kayode Fayemi campaign council, was shot during a rally organised in honour of the governor elect, Dr Fayemi, after returning to Ekiti to contest the July 14 governorship polls having emerged the candidate of the party in the May 12 primary election.

He was shot alongside six other party members who were treated at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH).