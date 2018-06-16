The Director General of the Kayode Fayemi Campaign Organization, Hon. Opeyemi Bamidele, has said over 50 per cent of the campaigns that would have promoted the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the July 14 election, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, have been done by Governor Ayodele Fayose.

Bamidele said Fayose has paved the way for Fayemi to win the election on the premise that many of the towns that gave the governor votes in the June 21, 2014 governorship election have not benefitted any democratic dividend since the advent of the present government.

The APC chieftain stated the fact that Fayemi was able to spread the democratic goodies across 133 towns while superintending over the state has reduced the campaign burden and broadened his chances to have a resounding victory in the election.

Bamidele said this in a message sent to Fayemi, signposting his support to the party’s electioneering held in Iyin Ekiti on Saturday.

The message, signed by Bamidele’s Media Aide, Ahmed Salami, urged Ekiti people to embrace the new light Fayemi represents and key into the vision being pioneered by APC to reclaim the state from those that are pillaging the people’s commonwealth.

He said Fayemi exhibited quintessential administrative sagacity to distribute evenly projects midwifed by his administration across the towns and strata of the society, in spite of the dwindling resources at that time.

Bamidele assured the populace that the APC candidate was more resolute and better prepared to make Ekiti great if given the second chance to steer the ship of the state.

He said: “When the present government in Ekiti came, it came on the popular will of the people and committed itself to citizens’ charter to make Ekiti better than they experienced under Fayemi. Today, the situation has degenerated tremendously to the extent that people now beg to live.

“I am one of those who have avowed and unwavering belief in the fact that there is no excuse in governance. Dr Fayemi experienced shortfall in the revenues accruing to Ekiti and yet he did his best across all the towns while he also developed human capital via programmes like: Social Security Scheme, Youth in Agriculture, Youth Volunteer Corps, Peace Corps, Ekiti State Traffic Management Agency, among others.

“They complained that Dr Fayemi borrowed money from capital market to achieve those things, all the projects executed under Governor Fayose were financed through loans that had accumulated to the tune of N56 billion today.

“To me and other discernible Ekiti, no excuse in governance and our people are now doing their comparative analyses based on how they fared under the two governments and they have realized that governance is about proper planning and not for those who were fond of running impulsive policies.”

Bamidele saluted Fayemi for reposing confidence in him, even while on the sick bed by retaining him as the campaign Director General, saying he was quite elated to be part of those that would wage the war that will set Ekiti free and put it on a faster track of economic development.

He praised the courage of those that are holding forth for him while recuperating from the gunshot wounds he suffered a couple of weeks ago during a stampede at a rally organized by the party in Fayemi’s honour, saying God shall crown their efforts with success in this election.