The member of the House of Representatives representing Ikenne, Sagama and Remo Constituency, Oladipupo Adebutu, has said Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State and his party, the All Progressives Congress, will lose the 2019 gubernatorial race to the Peoples Democratic Party.

Adebutu advanced his reasons to include age long rotation of the governorship of the state between the two geopolitical divisions of Ijebu/Remo and Egba/Egbado; polarization of the state through concentration of major projects in Abeokuta; soaring debt profiles and bad governance, which had impoverished more people than ever before; and Amosun’s highhandedness against perceived political enemies.

Adebutu, who fielded questions on a live interview programme on Fresh FM, a privately owned radio station in Ibadan, Oyo State, at the weekend, was of the opinion that Ogun State people were earnestly yearning for the come back of the PDP.

Adebutu, a leading gubernatorial aspirants of the PDP, also the Chairman House Committee on Rural Development, who was answering question on the issue of zoning and the clamour for a shift of the governorship to the Yewa axis in Ogun West Senatorial District, said the Egba/Egbado (Yewa) Division was already currently running the last year of its two terms.

He said the governorship must shift to the Ijebu/Remo Division of the state for eight years beginning form 2019, after which it would be the turn of the Egba/Egbado (Yewa) Division, which will be completing eight years by 2019.

He disclosed that the PDP came to the recognition that the Yewa people of Ogun West Senatorial District deserved a shot at the governorship of the state, reasons, he explained, the party picked its candidate from the zone for the last two governorship contests.

He explained that no aspirant came out from the Ijebu/Remo Division to challenge the Yewa people for the ticket of the PDP in consonance with the agreement, stressing that it was the turn of Ogun East Senatorial District to produce the next governor in 2019.

Adebutu said: “We waited for eight years.

“But in those eight years, the Ogun West people were not able to manage the number of contestants from their area.

“They are at it again now.

“Can you hold us liable for that?

“We are even praying the number of aspirants there will increase in their area.

“We will go into 2019 election and we shall defeat them.

“After eight years in Ijebu/Remo Division, we shall support Yewa again.”

Adebutu premised his governorship aspiration on his compassion for the poor whom did not deserve the way they had been treated by the Ibikunle Amosun government.

He said: “Some are called to be soldiers, doctors and so on.

“I believe I have been called to service.

“I have been called to leave the comfort of my personal environment and to make this sacrifice.

“That is why between 1991 and today, I have made myself available to create a platform that can share compassion and ensure that the happiness we have running our business is available to the people.

“I have been part of every political system that has happened in Nigeria since 1991.

“I am proud to say I have not made any financial profit from politics and I don’t regret it.

“I want to spend a lifetime doing it.

“I know for a fact some politicians in Ogun State who, seven years ago, were virtually bankrupt.

“But today, they are billionaires.

“And I asked myself, what business did these people do or what windfall befell them that they are now billionaires overnight?

“It is because they have no compassion and they are inherently wicked.”