The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Sulaimon Lasun Yusuff, on Sunday dismissed the rumour making the round that he has defected from the ruling All Progressives Party (APC), to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), ahead of the 2019 general elections.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja yesterday by his Chief Press Secretary, Wole Oladimeji‎, describing the alleged defection to the PDP as “highly misleading and highly uncalled for.”

According to the statement, “Lasun has said it repeatedly that he is progressive to the core and remains in APC as loyal party man to the core ‎, it is the machinations of his political distractors who are head bent in maligning his political image that is spreading the rumour.”

It recalled that Hon. Lasun warned against direct primary election held recently in Osun State, which had consequently led to the defection of other governorship aspirants who participated in the said direct primary election in the State.

It explained further that Lasun at several occasions publicly condemned the direct primary which was now causing disaffection among the party faithful across the country.

“A silence does not mean that he has left the party, the rumour recently being spread is by his political distractors,” it stated.