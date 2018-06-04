Former media to former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan has said the current travails of the Senate President Bukola Saraki are a reward for betraying Jonathan.

The Nigeria Police Sunday invited Senate President Bukola Saraki and Kwara State governor Ahmed Abdulfattah to answer allegations surrounding their alleged link with persons behind the deadly robbery of some banks in Offa in April.

‘The sad fact is that if @BukolaSaraki had not betrayed Jonathan, Buhari wouldn’t have the power to victimise Saraki,” Omokri tweeted on Sunday. “Indeed, you reap what you sow.”

Aside from his indictment by the police on the matter, the Senate President also had some men of the Department of State Services (DSS) attached to his office withdrawn.

Saraki has denied culpability in the crime. Instead, he accused the Nigerian police boss of framing him up in the crime.

“This plot is concocted to embarrass me,” he said. “And in the mind of the IGP, it is his own response to the action taken by the Senate against him after his refusal to honour the invitation by the National Assembly, headed by me, for him to come and offer explanations on the rampant killings and violence across the country.”

Saraki and Jonathan were both in the People’s Democratic Party before the former, along with other members of a faction of the party, known as nPDP, defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress in 2014.

The nPDP bloc in the APC recently said the ruling party has not been fair to it, claiming that its members have not really benefited from the party.

However, Omokri said there was no way Saraki would have sponsored a bank robbery since he sits atop a hefty annual budget.

“Do the Buhari admin even reason? The amount of money stolen during the #OffaBankRobbery is not up to the amount of money that @BukolaSaraki gives out to the masses during Sallah. The Senate President sits atop a ₦100 billion annual budget. Why would he sponsor a bank robbery?”

“The Police has got approval from Buhari to arrest @BukolaSaraki. This is the same police that could not arrest pension thief Maina, or killer herdsmen, or those who killed RCCG’s Pastor Eunice Elisha. The same policSenate can’t rescue that the senate president,” Omokri said.