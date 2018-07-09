Members of the Reformed-APC will hold a crucial meeting in Abuja on Monday.

A usually reliable source in the R-APC faction of the All Progressives Congress told newsmen, in Abuja, on Sunday, that party leaders “are set to meet tomorrow (Monday) to take stock of the struggle” and forge a way forward.

Asked if the recent Supreme Court decision which exonerated the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, of corruption charges and the recent peace moves by the Adams Oshiomhole-led APC would help mend fences, the source said “No.”

He said, “The recent court victory has more than anything else, served as a morale booster for us. It was not only a victory for Bukola Saraki; it was a victory for the rule of law and a vindication of our earlier position that he was being persecuted because the charges against him were politically motivated.”

The source further said, “The court decision has strengthened our resolve to forge ahead.”

He was non-committal when asked for specifics on issues to be discussed.

He said, “For strategic reasons, we set the agenda for such meetings on the go, leaders table issues, we put them on a scale of importance and discuss.

“You, however, can’t rule out discussions on our next step as a result of the Supreme Court judgment and peace moves by the other side.”

Attempts to get a reaction from the National Chairman of the R-APC, Buba Galadima, were unsuccessful. Repeated calls to his mobile telephone number were neither picked nor returned. The number later became unreachable. A response to a text message sent to him on the subject was still being awaited as at the time of filing this report.

But Galadima, during an interview on Kakaaki, a programme on Africa Independent Television, said the R-APC now had enough lawmakers in the National Assembly to impeach anybody.

He, therefore, dismissed claims by the National Chairman of the APC, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, that the party would not lose sleep over the rebel faction.

The R-APC Chairman said, “Those who say they would not lose sleep, why have they gone cap in hand, kneeling down before members of the National Assembly? I want to say that today, as I sit here if I give directives to the National Assembly to impeach anybody for a constitutional infraction, it would be done because I have the majority in the National Assembly.”