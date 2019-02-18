



The Nigerian Red Cross Society has released toll-free lines for citizens to reach it in the course of the elections.

In a statement on Monday, the society said the lines are to help achieve its mandate of alleviating human suffering wherever it is.

It added the lines are “to enable everyone in need reach us easily and timely at all times and particularly during and after the general elections.”

It promised to continue to provide a wide range of services to the “most vulnerable” in all contexts – from responding to needs in disaster and conflict situations, to providing assistance in urban/rural centers and hard to reach areas, and advocating on behalf of those in need in policy circles and to governments.

It listed the lines 0803 123 0430 (MTN), 0705 699 0020 (Glo NG), 0809 993 7357 (9mobile NG), 0708 060 1149 (Airtel NG).

The society added the lines are toll-free when called with same network ie. MTN to MTN.

“We provide a diverse and enterprising range of services, tailored to the needs of local communities, helping people prepare for, cope with and recover from crisis and other disasters” it said.

The statement listed some of its services to include free first aid services to the injured in case of emergencies, evacuation and referral of casualties to treatment centres, and psycho-social support.

Others are restoring family links through tracing, immediate relief assistance wherever necessary as well as search and rescue operations.