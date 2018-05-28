Red Card Movement, a citizens’ movement for good governance in Nigeria, has called on Nigerians to vote for credible candidates in the forthcoming general election in 2019.

The group stated this in Ibadan at the South West regional launch at the weekend. They also urged Nigerians not to vote for candidates of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 general elections because they have both failed the integrity test.

They promised to convene a ‘Citizenship Summit’ that will give Nigeria credible alternatives to President Muhammadu Buhari to take over the mantle of leadership in the country in 2019.

This was stated on Saturday at the South West regional launch of the movement in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Addressing the audience, former minister of Education, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili and Convener of the Red Car Movement, said both PDP and APC have been given red card by good citizens of Nigerian because they have contributed immensely to the failure of the system.

“Nigerians are tired of bad leadership which the nation has been experiencing since independence and that is the reasons why we are given red card to the political class, when credible leaders begin to govern our local government councils, states and federal government, Nigeria will become the most productive country in the world. Nigeria will become the most competitive country in the world,” she said.

She said further that “No government that offers good governance that citizens will be given red card, , our politicians have not deliver the way the citizens expect them to deliver that is why we are red-carding the space so that right leadership can come in and change the system for better

“Citizens are being sensitized that their red card is their PVC, which they must use on election date to scrutinize the qualities that they desire , if the quality of candidates on the tickets of parties especially the new ones because PDP and APC are automatically red carded, because 99 per cent of the problems we are having is caused by them, so we don’t need trying to find whether they have character, competence or capacity but for the new ones that are coming on board their character, competence and capability must not be in doubt , any candidate on any ticket of any political party does not possess those quality should be voted out.

“If it matters to you that we need a society that put a lot of premium on human life, on the productivity of our people, on the competitiveness of our society, on equal opportunity for our children no matter where they are from, what class they belong to then you must say red card to bad governance, you must vote for candidates with leadership qualities, character, competence and capability,” she concluded.

Dr. Tony Akabuno, a Co-Convener of the group, said they organisation has been able to sensitize the people on the need be involved in providing ethical leadership in Nigeria that will take the country away from where it is now to a greater and better height in the nearest feature

He said, the summit of alternatives, where 66 other political parties apart from PDP and APC will be invited, will integrate and educate on the need to have a leadership that the country deserves.

“We are going to have a summit that will create a political class that will replace the decadence of the PDP and APC,” he said.