



The Delta State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Cyril Omoregbe, has vowed that he would not hesitate to cancel the rescheduled presidential and National Assembly polls on Saturday should the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters delay to send all electoral materials to the state.

This may not be unconnected to the fact that prior to last weekend’s postponement, Omoregbe said the commission did not deploy election materials to the field owing to non-receipt of some sensitive electoral materials.

He warned on Wednesday during a media chat in Asaba, saying “if all of the electoral materials which have not been supplied but which we have notified INEC in Abuja has not arrived by Friday 2.00 p.m. I will not hesitate to cancel the election.

“I will not wait till 2.00 a.m. to cancel the poll. Some of the discrepancy we spotted in the materials includes those of other states wrongly sent to Delta and vice versa. Some local government areas did not have result sheets.”

According to him, sensitive materials which were warehoused at the Central Bank of Nigeria in Asaba were intact as none had been deployed. “It is pertinent to state for the record that no single sensitive material had been deployed to the field before the postponement was announced.”

Responding to a question, Omoregbe debunked the allegation that his position was influenced by his kinsman and national Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole, for the purpose of rigging the election.

“I have never met Oshiomhole. How can a man whom I have never met influence my getting this position? I left Edo State over 30 years ago. This allegation is untrue.”

He said election materials would be deployed to the field earlier than expected especially in inaccessible parts of the State and that reconfiguring of 5823 card readers were ongoing, adding that the configuration was in compliance with the timeline of activities of the new dates.