



The Kano State Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. R. Shehu, has said the reconfiguration of the smart card readers for Kano has been concluded.

He said this during a press briefing in Kano on Tuesday.

According to him, the Commission has received all the sensitive and non-sensitive materials required for Saturday’s polls.

He said, “I’m glad to inform you that we have now received all the non-sensitive and sensitive materials we require for the conduct of the elections.

“The non-sensitive materials were distributed and are in our Local Government Offices.”