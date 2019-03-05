



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Niger has taken delivery of all sensitive materials for Saturday’s Governorship and House of Assembly Elections in the state.

Samuel Egwu, INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Tuesday.

Mr Egwu said all the sensitive materials were in the custody of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Minna branch.

He said the sensitive materials, which include ballot papers, Form EC 8 and result sheet forms are intact at the CBN.

He said the commission would commence the distribution of the materials to the 25 Local Government Areas in the state on Wednesday.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner added that all the sensitive materials would be kept at the Divisional Police Headquarters in each local government.

‘‘We are fully ready for the Governorship and House of Assembly elections with our trained 23,000 electoral personnel for smooth conduct of electoral process,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, CBN in Minna has taken delivery of all sensitive materials for the Governorship and House of Assembly Elections in the 25 Local Government Areas of the state.

Masu’u Tulu, CBN’s Branch Controller, stated this on Tuesday while briefing journalists in Minna.

He said this while leading the police, security agencies, leaders of various political parties and other stakeholders, to inspect the sensitive materials at the bank’s premises.

He said all the sensitive materials, comprising ballot papers and result sheets for the conduct of the Governorship and House of Assembly elections were intact.

He said all sensitive materials would be released to INEC from Wednesday for distribution to the 25 Local Government Areas.