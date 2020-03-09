<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Niger says it has completed all arrangements for the conduct of bye-election for Magana and Rijau Federal Constituency in the state slated for March 14.

Prof. Samuel Egwu, Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, disclosed this while addressing senior police officers at the Police Officers Mess in Minna on Monday.

“We are fully ready for the bye-election with our trained electoral personnel ready to conduct transparent and credible election for Magama and Rijau federal constituency,” Egwu said.

He said the commission had already distributed election materials and was waiting for the sensitive materials any moment from now to keep them at the Central Bank Minna for safe keeping.

He expressed confidence that the bye-election would be successful.

“We have prepared and equipped our personnel with basic electoral knowledge for the conduct of free, fair and transparent election come March 14″, he said.





The REC also commended the effort of the Police for providing required security before and during the bye-election.

Alhaji Adamu Usman, Commissioner of Police, said the command had already put in place security measures to ensure smooth implementation of all electoral processes in the state.

Usman said that the police would be visible in all the polling units to enable eligible residents in the two local government areas to participate in the exercise without threat to lives and property.

He warned leaders of political parties that would be participating in the election to impress on their supporters to shun all kinds of political violence, ballot snatching and thuggery during the exercise .

“Police will not hesitate to arrest and prosecute any person or group of people found disrupting the peaceful political atmosphere the state is known for,” he said.