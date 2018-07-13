The Independent National Electoral Commission says it is ready for Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Prof. Abdulganiy Raji, told newsmen on Friday in Ado-Ekiti that all materials were already at the 16 local government areas of the state while the commission’s staff and security agents were set to commence the exercise.

According to him, the materials were monitored directly in his office through the commission’s official vehicle tracker connected to a giant television screen.

He enjoined all eligible voters to come out and cast their votes as adequate security had been put in place to ensure a hitch-free electoral process.

The REC also said 35 political parties were participating in the election as against the initial 40 that had initially signalled intent to field candidates.