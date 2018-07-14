The Resident Electoral Commissioner of Ekiti State Prof. Abdul Ganiy Raji has said that the gubernatorial election in Ekiti State is free, fair and a huge success.

Raji who disclosed this shortly after briefing collation officers who are drawn from various universities before going to the field said from the report he gathered from the field the totality of the election was a huge success.

However he said that there are two areas that the ballot papers was scattered on the ground due to pocket of crisis.” I got the report that the ballot papers were scattered on the ground in Gbonyin local government area of the state. Aside this everything went on smoothly.”

The INEC commissioner who monitored the election in his office said that eight commissioners were dispatched to various places to monitor the election and give him the on the spot report of what happened on the field.

According to him, all the materials arrived at its destination in good time and voting started early in most of the voting centres throughout the state.

He explained that the use of it was used to monitor the dispatching of sensitive materials to all the local government without any problem.