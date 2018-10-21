A total of 400,000 residents of Benue state are yet to collect their permanent voter’s card (PVC), even as over 700,000 others are yet to register for their PVCs.

The state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner of Independent National Electoral Commission, Dr Nentawe Yilwatda, who made this known in Makurdi, the state capital.

He said that Wailomayo ward in Makurdi local government has the highest unclaimed PVCs which is over 12,000.

“We are going to create enough PVCs distribution points in the various wards to enable all eligible voters collect their cards, if not, one fourth of the Benue population will be disenfranchised, if we don’t take the cards to them.

“Based on the huge number of PVCs that are pending, the commission is organising a mega sensitisation rally in all the senatorial zones of the state to enlighten the public on the need to collect their PVCs before elections beginning from the 18th of October and we will repeat the same process between 6 and 12 of November this year.”

He explained that the commission has introduced innovations in the voting system to reduce rigging in the forth coming general elections.

Yilwatda said, accreditation of voters would be done simultaneously with voting, and transmission of election results would be done at the polling units.

“INEC is trying as much as it can to ensure that every single individual’s vote counts. The polling unit would be restructured in such a way that party agents will not have access to voters; anybody who will not be able to vote by his or herself would be helped by INEC presiding officers not party agents.

“The commission has also designed the ballot papers to accommodate those living with disabilities, especially the blind and deaf.”