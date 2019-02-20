



The Akwa Ibom Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr Mike Igini, has said that the number of collected Permanent Voters’ Card (PVCs) in the state as at the close of the exercise stood at 1.94 million.

He said that the commission would not surrender the integrity of the electoral body, stressing that elections in the state must be free, fair and credible.

The REC warned politicians and their supporters to stay clear of the affairs of the electoral body, explaining that the list of collation officials were compiled by the INEC Headquarters in Abuja.

“The integrity of those recruited, trained and deployed can not be questioned.

“If the list of the ad hoc staff is released early, politicians will try to mislead them. Why will political parties or candidates be interested in the recruitment, training and deployment of ad hoc staff.

“It is an abomination. The list of coalition officials was compiled in Abuja and drawn from the University of Uyo.

“I call on Akwa Ibom people to disregard all false statements about the commission. We will not surrender the integrity of the electoral body. The number of PVCs collected is 1.94 million,’’ igini said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the police command on Feb. 18, paraded 41 thugs that were brought from outside to the state on the eve of the postponed Presidential and National Assembly elections.