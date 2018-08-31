The United States of America (U.S.A) has reaffirmed its belief in the success of upcoming governorship election, and the democratic project in Nigeria.

The country’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Stuart Symington, spoke yesterday when he visited the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s standard-bearer, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

He said the U.S. government would continue to provide necessary support and logistics to ensure free, fair and transparent Osun poll and the 2019 general elections.

The envoy had earlier on Wednesday, paid a similar visit to the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s governorship candidate, Mr. Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola, in his campaign office.

He said the U.S. government is interested in the democratic progress in the country, and expressed the hope that the forthcoming Osun poll would be better than the recent one in Ekiti State.

Syningto declared that his country has no preferred candidate, but only interested in the progress that Nigeria is making in her democratic evolution.

He urged the electorate to use the enormous power in choosing their leaders in Osun and subsequent elections in Nigeria.

Adeleke thanked the envoy for the visit and pledged his party’s readiness for free, fair and credible election.