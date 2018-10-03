



The Re-Build Nigeria Party (RBNP) group has revealed why it dumped former President Goodluck Jonathan ahead of the 2015 presidential election.

Its chairman, Chief Canice Okorie, who stated this at the confirmation of the party’s National Working Committee members recently, in Abuja, explained that when they noticed that President Jonathan had abandoned their ideologies and principles, giving room for corruption and nepotism, members of the group decided to opt out.

Okorie’s words, “This was the same renewed Nigeria initiative that complemented the effort of President Jonathan to come to power.

“But when things started working against the principles of the members we decided to opt out and register as a political party to transform our ideology and philosophy of inclusiveness, trustworthiness, good leadership and implementing good governance.”

The former stalwart of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) further advised Nigerians to back politicians with unblemished character, capable of entrenching lasting dividends of democracy rather than follow those with fat pockets.

He also went personal stating that he would have used the third term agenda of former President Olusegun Obasanjo to enrich himself, if that was his problem.

Okorie continued, “I am not rich nor poor. Money does not sway me. If I wanted to be a multi millionaire today, I would have taken the advantage of Obasanjo third term agenda to enrich myself.

“We were only five that started the project. But when I saw that the people didn’t follow our ideology I left.”

Speaking on the chances of the party ahead of the 2019 elections, he expressed optimism of coasting home to victory, citing how the party was able to win two councillorship seat out of three in Imo State.

‘We know that local government elections are governors’ election. But Imo State we contested for two councillorship and we won two, that means people understand what we stand for and were able to trace our logo even winning the present local government chairman in his ward.”

Meanwhile, the party’s Enugu State governorship candidate, Chibueze Francis, said his experience as a former aide to the Senate President Bukola Saraki stood him in good stead to holistically transform the state to economic, political and social El Dorado.