Razaq Olokoba, president, Campaign for Dignity in Governance (CDG), has said that the newly inaugurated cabinet in Lagos State is good enough to cause the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) sleepless nights, discomfort and political migraine.

Olokoba stated this while reacting to the PDP’s attack on the newly constituted cabinet when the party said nothing good would come out of the new cabinet.

In a statement, he described the PDP statement as defeatist, adding the party was jittery over the star-studded cabinet of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s.

“I am not surprised that the panic-stricken PDP has started exhibiting frustration over the composition of Sanwo-Olu’s cabinet because members of the opposition have realised that they have reached the end of the road towards 2023 governorship election in the state.

“With the cordial and understanding relationship between the Governor and his Deputy, Femi Hamzat, who is to oversee the Ministries of Works, Science and Technology, the PDP must have rightly reached a conclusion that, whatever remains of their ambitions to come to power 2023 must have evaporated,” he said.