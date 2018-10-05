



Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, on Friday led the state governor-elect, Gboyega Oyetola, to a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The meeting was held at the President’s office inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Oyetola emerged as the winner of the governorship election in Osun State after a re-run election that followed the September 22 election in the state.

The meeting was still in progress at the time of filing this report.