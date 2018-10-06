



Governor Rauf Aregbesola has described as a charade, Senate President Bukola Saraki-led protest against the defeat of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun governorship election.

Aregbsesola said at the presidential villa in Abuja that the protest of the PDP and select senators, including Dino Melaye and Ben Bruce, “is nothing but a charade and an act of irresponsibility’’.

“The party that was defeated in the election is already in the tribunal. So, I don’t know what the protest is meant to do.

“It is a charade and an act of gross irresponsibility. After an election, the only option left for any responsible citizen is to go to the tribunal.

“If you are already in court and you are still doing a street protest, it is either you are not mentally stable or you need psychiatric attention.

The governor also appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for providing the enabling environment for a free and fair election in Osun State.

Saraki had led members of PDP on Friday to engage in a protest to the Abuja headquarter of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the police headquarters.

They expressed displeasure at the outcome of the recently concluded Osun State Governorship election and demanded that INEC declare PDP candidate Ademola Adeleke as the winner of the Osun election.

Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and the national chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, were among those that led the protest.

Meanwhile, the Police have summoned Senate President Dr Bukola Saraki, Senators Dino Melaye and Ben Bruce who were arrowheads of the protest.

According to the Force Public Relations Officer, Mr. Jimoh Moshood, the protesters tried to attack some officers.

Moshood in a statement, described the act as unruly and unlawful and therefore, summoned the party members who he said were caught on camera.

“Senator Bukola Saraki, Senator Dino Melaye and Senator Ben Bruce were captured on camera to have been involved in the disturbance of public peace and public safety.

“They unlawfully blockade of Shehu Shagari way for several hours preventing motorists, road users and other members of the public from having access and passage on the highway thereby disturbing public peace and public safety and causing innocent people to scamper for safety.’’

He said they violently attacked on policemen posted to ensure security of the Force Headquarters, “pushing and hitting the Policemen to forcefully enter the Force Headquarters to cause damage to Police equipment and Government properties;;,

“They are hereby invited to report themselves to the IGP Monitoring Unit at the Force Headquarters on Monday, 8th October, 2018 for investigation,” Moshood said.