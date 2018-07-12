The Reformed All Progressive Congress (r-APC) on Thursday asked the Federal High Court, Abuja to sack the Adams Oshiomole-led National Executive for not being lawfully elected to lead the party.

The Plaintiffs in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1734/18 are Buba Galadima, Kazeem Afegbua, Barr. Nicholas Asuzu and Alhaji Hadi Ametuo.

Sued as defendants alongside the NEC, are members of the APC National Working Committee, Chairmen of the 36 States Executive Council, INEC and APC.

In the suit filed on their behalf by their counsel Tolu Babalaye, the plaintiffs are praying the court for a declaration that having regard to the constitution of APC, particularly Article 20 thereof, the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Electoral Act, the election conducted by the party at the Eagle Square on June 23,2018 is invalid, null and void.

They also want the court to declare that without a valid election at the National convention of APC, thereby leaving a vacuum, the reform-minded faction of APC known as the Reformed All Progressive Congress validly constituted the plaintiffs and the other National officers and state executives of APC to fill the vacuum and act in the interim capacities as officers of the APC.

They therefore asked the court for an order of perpetual injunction restraining 1st to 52nd defendants from parading themselves or claiming to be officers of APC or performing any discussion as officers of the party in any capacity whatsoever as their elections and swearing in as officers of APC is invalid, null and void.