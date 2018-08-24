The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, has denounced her membership of the Peoples Democratic Party for the All Progressives Congress.

The ranking lawmakers, who was once the Chairman of the House Committee on Women in Parliament, made the move on Friday.

Onyejeocha is from Abia State, representing Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency.

She is serving her second term in the House of Representatives.

The details of her defection were unknown as the time of filling this report, but sources said it might not be unconnected with her bid to secure a return ticket to House of Representatives in 2019.