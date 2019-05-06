<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

In observance of 2019 Ramadan fast, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged Muslim faithful to use the Holy Month to pray for the peace, security and development of the country.

Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, APC National Publicity Secretary, gave the charge in a statement on Monday in Abuja while wishing Muslims “Ramadan Kareem”.

The APC spokesman noted that Ramadan is a time of spiritual reflection, improvement, sacrifice and increased devotion and worship.

“We implore the Muslim Ummah to follow and apply the teachings of Islam in our relationship with our neighbours, Muslims and non-Muslims.

“We should remember and cater for the less-privileged in our midst, stay humble and abstain from all bad deeds.

“It is our inalienable right as humans to safely go about our daily activities and to live in peaceful coexistence with our neighbours.

“In our places of worship, educational institutions, socio-political gatherings, markets, social media and all other public spaces, we must resist divisive agents and their equally divisive messages and actions,” Issa-Onilu said.

He stressed that Muslims must report to security agencies agents of destruction who disguise as ethnic or religious champions to achieve their diabolic, selfish and heinous agenda by exploiting the peoples’ perceived differences.

He noted that cases of kidnappings, banditry, ethno-religious and resource-fuelled crises and other violent crimes recorded in parts of the country are undoubtedly serious sources of concern.

According to him, the President Muhammadu Buhari administration is adopting multifaceted approach to permanently tackle conflicts and crimes in party of the country.

He added that the president had already given marching orders to relevant security services to deal with the security threats and restore normalcy in affected areas.

“In different fronts of our national life, the Buhari-led APC administration has laid a solid foundation for national development, peace and progress.

“The result is apparent in our strengthened economy, improved electioneering, refocused value system, waning corruption, social investments, massive infrastructure drive, better standing and influence in the comity of nations,” he said.

This, the APC spokesman added is in line with the promises contained in the party’s change agenda for Nigerians.

He stressed that the party is set to consolidate on work done so far and do more as it gears up for the Next Level of its renewed mandate.

Issa-Onilu further urged Muslim Ummah and indeed Nigerians of other faiths to continue to pray for the country.

He also urged all faithful to continue to pray for wisdom, good health and safety of the country’s leaders in a collective bid to take the country to its deserved heights.