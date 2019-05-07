<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have urged Nigerians, particularly Muslim Ummah, to seize the holy month of Ramadan fast, pray for the peace, security and development of the country.

In thae statement signed by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the party noted that Ramadan is a time of spiritual reflection, improvement, sacrifice, increased devotion and worship.

“We implore Muslim Ummah to follow and apply the teachings of Islam in our relationship with our neighbours- Muslims and non-Muslims. We should remember and cater for the less-privileged in our midst, stay humble and abstain from all bad deeds.

“It is our inalienable right as humans to safely go about our daily activities and to live in peaceful coexistence with our neighbours. Hence, in our places of worship, educational institutions, socio-political gatherings, markets, social media and all other public spaces, we must resist divisive agents and their equally divisive messages and actions.

“We must report to relevant authorities agents of destruction who disguise as ethnic or religious champions to achieve their diabolic, selfish and heinous agenda by exploiting our perceived differences.

On its part, the PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, urged Nigerians to re-dedicate themselves to a life of total submission and faith in Allah.

The party equally charged Nigerians to rekindle the virtues of love, selflessness, forgiveness and brotherliness in all our affairs as a people.

“The holy month offers a time of soberness for personal and collective spiritual introspection for peaceful coexistence, which we intensely need to rescue our nation from her present security, social and economic challenges.

“We must seize the holy month to build on the values that bind us together as a people and shed off all divisive inclinations that destroy the fabric of our nation. We must revive our bond of unity by forgiving one another, sharing in love and reaching out to all those that are hurting, particularly as victims of insurgency, banditry and other acts of violence.”