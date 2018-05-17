The All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged Muslims and all Nigerians to use the Ramadan period to pray for unity, peace, prosperity and general well-being in the country.

The party made the call in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Malam Bolaji Abudullahi, on Thursday in Abuja, while felicitating with Muslim faithful on the beginning of the Holy month of Ramadan.

It said that the period provided Muslim Ummah an opportunity to renew their faith in Almighty Allah through worship and adherence to the teachings of the Holy Quran.

“As we enter the holy month of Ramadan, a time for fasting, piety, introspection, discipline and humanity, the APC wishes all Muslim faithful a Ramadan filled with peace, goodness and blessings,” it said.

The party prayed that the holy month would inspire generosity among all.