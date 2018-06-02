National Chairman of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ralph Nwosu, has revealed how he was allegedly offered oil well and billions of dollars as a bait to destroy the party from flying since its adoption by former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s movement.

The chairman did not however mention the names of those who offered him the oil-well and money.

He also denied the allegation that the party was bought from him by Obasanjo’s coalition.

Nwosu disclosed this Friday, while welcoming a governorship candidate of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2015 governorship election in Ogun State, Gboyega Nasiru Isiaka into the party.

At the event held at Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Nwosu said he has spent his personal resources to the tune of over N600 million to build the party and that he was not ready to sell the conscience of the nation.

The national chairman also accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of copying the party’s slogan and manifesto through the Congress for Progressive Change.

Nwosu said his first point of call after registering the party in 2006 was General Muhammadu Buhari but that he rejected the idea of the party only to copy the ‘change’ slogan and the manifesto.