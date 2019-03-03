



A former National Legal Adviser of the Nigerian Bar Association, Mr. Rafiu Balogun, said on Sunday that anyone who says the February 23, 2019 election was the worst in Nigeria’s history is incorrect.

Balogun, who said that the presidential and National Assembly elections of February 23 were credible and fair, hinged his assessments on what he called “the barrage of accolades coming from foreign observers and international communities,” saying they “lent credence to the credibility of the poll.”

The former NBA Ilorin chairman advised Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to approach the court if he has genuine evidence of electoral infractions.

He also cautioned opposition leaders against making “incendiary comments,” urging them to “shun any act capable of throwing the nation into chaos.”

Balogun said: “For anyone to say that the last election was the worst in Nigeria’s history, that is not correct.

“I think our leaders should be honest whenever they are reacting to issues.

“We have had elections in the past supervised by the PDP and we know how they all ended. Many of such elections were upturned by the tribunals.

“Even during the era of the late President Umaru Yar’Adua, who was a member of PDP, he publicly acknowledged that the election that brought him in was fraught with irregularities.

“So, how can Atiku tell us now that the last presidential election was the worst in Nigeria? Except Atiku and his party have other evidences. Let them bring it out and show it to the public.

“We must give kudos to INEC in spite of the pockets of violence. Because there must be human errors, that does not mean that we should score INEC low.

“For me, I think they have tried their best to give us this election. INEC has been transparent enough,” he said.