Rabiu Kwankwaso, former Kano governor and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, says he will “easily beat President Muhamadu Buhari” if given his party’s ticket in 2019.

Kwankwaso, who spoke on Thursday in Jos during a consultation visit to the north-central state, said that he has the electoral value to wrestle power from the APC.

“I come from a state which has the highest number of voters that can sway an election in my favour,” he said.

“If I pick the PDP ticket, I will be the next president of this nation.

“I have the hunger to save Nigeria from its current troubles. I have my plan to make Nigeria a better country for all.

“I have massive support from the North West and will get even more supporters if given the ticket.”

The aspirant promised to run an all-inclusive government, a leadership virtue he accused the APC administration of lacking.

“A key solution to Nigeria’s problems is a participatory government that will ward off mutual suspicion and distrust,” he said.

“It will address the gap in communication which is largely responsible for farmer/herder clashes, religious violence and ethnic crisis in the country.”

Kwankwaso accused the current government of failing to eradicate hunger and unemployment.

He promised to pay special attention to infrastructure, security and education if elected.

The senator said: “Free education will be my priority just like it was in Kano. As governor, I sponsored more than 1000 students to the best schools in Nigeria and abroad; I want to replicate that, if elected.”