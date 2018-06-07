The National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to wait for the National Assembly to impeach him before tendering his resignation.

Uche Secondus, who said it is now evident that the President Buhari can no longer hold the country togather spoke against the background of Tuesday’s resolutions of the National Assembly.

The lawmakers in both chambers of the National Assembly had threatened to invoke their constitutional powers on the president if he did not address some issues they described as constitutional infringements.

In a statement from his media office signed by Media Adviser, Ike Abonyi, Secondus said though the position of the legislators is delayed in coming given the damage already done to democracy and the country by the purposeless administration, the lawmakers still deserve some commendations for standing up for democracy and rule of law.

“Evidence are abound globally that by parliamentary powers the resolution of the National Assembly means that the people have lost confidence in the President and he should quit.

“We in the opposition have been saying it interminably that this government has no direction and does not mean well for the country.”

The PDP Chairman also appealed to all lovers of democracy to queue behind the National Assembly by putting pressure on the President to leave the stage now and save our democracy and the country.

“History is a witness that when a government is bereft of ideas and still wants to cling on to power, it resorts to use of brute force, intimidation and harassment of opponents, a quality we have seen very blatantly in this regime.

“The legislature and the Judiciary are the two main arms of any democratic government all over the world, but this administration has deliberately made the operations of the two very tasking in the last three years.

“How do you explain the assault on the nation’s Senate by some ostensibly executive backed hoodlums who not only disrupted proceedings but abducted the mace the symbol of parliamentary authority, the framing up of the Senate President and some of his vocal colleagues in an armed robbery and other related criminal cases or the forceful infiltration of homes of Justices and Judges at the wee hours of the night with arms by operatives of a supposedly democratic administration.

Secondus also urged the National Assembly to quickly invoke their powers on the President to avert further bruises to the nation’s democracy.